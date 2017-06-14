Yellowstone National Park officials say a 21 year old man from North Carolina suffered severe burns after falling into hot spring on late Tuesday.

According to a news release from the park, Gervais Dylan Gatete was with seven other people when fell in to a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin area off of Fountain Flat Drive.

Lower Geyser Basin is just north of the Old Faithful area.

A group of people attempted to transport Gatete by car to get help. Around midnight they flagged down a park ranger near Seven Mile Bridge on the West Entrance Rd.

Gatete was taken from there to West Yellowstone where he was flown to a hospital.

Rangers are investigating exactly how Gatete fell in to the thermal feature.

Gatete worked in the park as an employee of Xanterra Parks and Resorts.

In June of 2016 a man died after entering a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. According to the park one person died and two people were injured in 2000 after falling into a thermal feature in Lower Geyser Basin.