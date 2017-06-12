The Marysville museum and gift shop is open and ready for the public to check out some cool facts and history of the old mining town.

About three years ago, two ladies, who were members of the Pioneer Club, noticed a door at the meeting room, looked inside and found out it was filled with history…old pictures and Marysville artifacts.

The two ladies got approval by the board to clean up the meeting room and turn it into a shop and museum.

Tammy Bridges, one of the ladies who helped construct the museum, said that people can find items in the museum that date as far back as the late 1800’s.

“Just the mining town and the history itself was so intriguing to me and Gayle is such a big part of it and we wanted to bring it together to have something more for people to look at and showcase some of the artifacts around Marysville and that’s what we wanted to do,” said Bridges.

Bridges said without all the love, support and donations from people in the community around Marysville, the museum would not be possible.

Marysville Museum and Gallery in the Historic Pioneer School house, will be open every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors can view the mining artifacts and memories of old Marysville as well as artwork of local artists.

For more information of Marysville history click here.