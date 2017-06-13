HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for your input on a draft plan for the future of transportation in Montana.

The report serves as a framework for the state to make decision about its operations and maintenance plans over the next two decades.

The report says between 5 and 10 percent of bridges in the state are structurally deficient.

MDT is also facing a budget shortfall with the need for improvements out-pacing available funding by 3 to 1.

Charity Watt, Transportation Planner at MDT, said the department’s primary focus will be on preserving and maintaining the current infrastructure rather than investing in new projects.

“The long and short story is that our needs are growing for this state, and to fund that we need to be very judicious. So that looks at preventative maintenance of bridges and pavement first before we invest in expanding the system,” Watt said.

MDT added that for every dollar not spent on preventative maintenance, four to eight will be needed for reconstruction later.

The department also conducted a public survey before releasing the draft to determine what priorities were most important to the public.

The number one area of concern was preservation and maintenance of current infrastructure.

Highway safety was the second highest concern among the public.

MDT says from 2006 to 2015, the average number of fatal crashes and serious injuries in Montana decreased by 33 percent.

“Safety certainly has always been a priority. That is at the top of the list, but then the preservation and maintenance comes in second,” Watt said.

You have until July 12 to give your own comment on the plan.