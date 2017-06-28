EAST HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed adding passing lanes and turning opportunities for just fewer than three miles east of East Helena and they are asking for public comment.

The changes would be made on U.S. Highway 287/U.S. Highway 12, east of East Helena in Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties.

MDT says the purpose of the project is to increase efficiency and safety on the highway.

Beginning east of Diehl Ranch Drive the project would stretch 0.1 mile west of reference post 53.0 and extends east for 2.8 miles, ending at the intersection of Spokane Creek Road at reference post 55.9.

MDT said grade, gravel, plant mix surfacing, upgrading culverts and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement marking and signage are all part of the proposed plan.

The project will include two miles of passing lanes with turning lanes as needed and minor improvement to the Spokane Creek Road intersection.

Construction would tentatively start in 2022 depending on funding and design.

New right-of-way and relocation of utilities will be required.

All landowners affected, will be notified before MDTs surveys work on their land and prior to construction.

For more information call Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer: (406) 454-5880

District Projects Engineer: (406) 444 5900

Submit written comments to MDT Great Falls office:

P.O.Box 1359 Great Falls, MT 59403-1359 or via their website.