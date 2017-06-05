HELENA – Driving on Montana roads can be deadly, a point showcased in the 2016 Montana Highway Patrol Annual Report.

From comparing trends of fatal crashes in the state from 1935 to looking at road conditions involved in any crash, the report has stats for it all.

The number of people who died on Montana roadways is at a four year low, with 190 people in 2016 compared to 229 in 2013.

Despite that glimmering statistic, MHP Colonel Tom Butler said the number is still too high and Montanans have grown accustomed to people dying while driving.

“I view this as a cancer on Montana. I mean it’s an insidious, every other day or so, somebody like that is gone. It’s almost like in Montana we’re numb to that,” Col. Butler explained.

Colonel Butler explained that despite 2016 had a lower number of fatalities on the roads, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what was the reason behind the decrease.

“There’s so many little things that come together in each fatal crash, ya know, if somebody would have stopped to buy a Twinkie they wouldn’t have been in that intersection. It’s very difficult to say year to year we’re down because of x or we’re up because of y.”

Contributing Factors

Data in the report shows that July is the deadliest month on roads and the time between Memorial and Labor Day is often referred to as the 100 deadliest days. That’s a trend Butler believes can be changed with one simple behavior change.

“If people wear their seat belts we wouldn’t have nearly as deadly 100 days as we’re going to have. That’s the frustrating part for us it’s such a simple thing that would save so many lives each year,” he explained.

One person dies every 46 hours in a crash and there are 62 crashes every single day in Montana. Colonel Butler said ultimately, it comes down to two things.

“It’s all about seatbelts and it’s all about alcohol. Those are the two prime contributing factors to fatal crashes across the state of Montana,” said Butler.

Seatbelt use in Montana is a topic that has been discussed in previous legislative sessions, but as of right now, not wearing a seat belt is a secondary offense; meaning a driver cannot get pulled over for not wearing one, but can get a citation if they aren’t wearing one and they are pulled over for something else.

In 2016, 69 drivers were not wearing a seat belt and died in a crash and 25 passengers died while not wearing a seat belt.

“The seat belt is a one second click, I mean it’s the simplest thing you can do to give you an unbelievably increase chances of surviving a severe crash,” Butler explained.

“You really have to work hard in today’s modern vehicles to kill yourself with a seat belt on. Granted if you get in a head-on collision, that’s iffy if you have a seat belt on or not, but all the other crashes, you go off the road, hit a tree, hit a guardrail, all that, all those sort of collisions, everybody drives by and see them, the passenger compartments are intact.”

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor for fatal crashes, followed closely by drugs present in the incident. As of June 5, 2017, 62 people have died on Montana roads and 31 have been a result of impaired driving, while improper use of a seat belt accounted for 28 of those deaths.

But changing the way Montanans see drinking and driving is not going to change overnight, despite the staggering numbers.

“Alcohol is ingrained in our culture in Montana, I mean it’s at every family event that goes on and in the small towns across Montana the one or two bars in town are sort of the focus,” Butler added. “So everything we do in Montana involves alcohol.”

Whether the fatal crash was a result of driving impaired or not wearing a seat belt, Colonel Butler said this issue is something the patrol continues to struggle with.

“It’s very frustrating for us on the highway patrol because we see those intimate details of every one of those deaths.”

Crash Report by Region

District I includes Missoula, Ravalli, Mineral and Sanders Counties, with a population of 174,874. For this region, 22 fatal crashes were reported in 2016, down from the 26 in 2015 and 24 in 2014.

District II includes Teton, Cascade, Judith Basin, Fergus, Wheatland, Golden Valley, Musselshell and Petroleum Counties, comprising of 115,491 people. Fatal crashes were at a three year low in 2016 with 16 compared to 22 in 2015 and 23 in 2014.

District III has 143,229 people living in the region, comprised of Lewis and Clark, Powell, Granite, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Jefferson and Beaverhead Counties. In 2016, 21 fatal crashes were reported, down from 28 in 2015 and tied with 2014.

The largest region by population is District IV with 199,076 people living there. The district encompasses Yellowstone, Big Horn, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Carbon Counties. Thirty seven fatal crashes were reported in 2016, down from the 39 in 2015 but up from the 27 reported in 2014.

District V is the second smallest region by population. With 81,128 people living in Valley, Daniels, Sheridan, Roosevelt, Richland, McCone, Dawson, Garfield, Wibaux, Prairie, Rosebud, Treasure, Custer, Fallon, Powder River and Carter counties. This region saw another three year fatal crash low, with 21 reported in 2016, 24 in 2015 and 25 reported in 2014.

District VI includes only three counties, but has 147,106 people living in the region. This district saw a three year high, with 26 fatal crashes in 2016, 22 in 2015 and 20 reported in 2014. Lincoln, Flathead and Lake Counties are included in this district.

District VII has 130,423 people living in the region and is comprised of five counties; Meagher, Broadwater, Gallatin, Park and Madison. Like other regions, this district saw a three year low for fatal crashes as well. In 2015, 15 deadly crashes were reported, 22 in 2015 and 21 in 2014.

The final region, District VIII is the smallest by population, with only 63,049 people, but includes Glacier, Pondera, Toole, Liberty, Hill, Chouteau, Blaine and Phillips Counties. On par with four other districts, a three year low was recorded with 13 fatal crashes in 2016, 21 in 2015 and 15 reported in 2014.

Looking Ahead

While alcohol is a major contributing factor dangerous roadways in Montana, drug-related arrests are on the rise. Between 2009 and 2015, drug-related arrests in Montana increased 62 percent and now for an 18 percent of all arrests.

“While it’s important to recognize the oftentimes deleterious effects of alcohol, we must broaden the scope of this important conversation to include the abuse of all substances whether legal or illicit, to best address this community health crisis,” Col. Butler said in a letter included in the Annual Report.

To help combat the rise of drug use, over the next two years, the Montana Department of Justice will allot $1.68 million to fund six Montana Highway Patrol Troopers who will focus on preventing drug trafficking.

Colonel Butler reminded Montanans that while learning about a fatal crash has become somewhat normalized, each person has a family and a life.

“Someone is gone in an instant from their family, from their work; aunts, uncles, mothers, brothers, fathers that are going to get a phone call that somebody is gone from their family,” Butler said.