MISSOULA – A Helena woman who went missing while hiking in the Ch-paa–qn Peak area near Frenchtown was found safe on Tuesday morning.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said Missoula County Search and Rescue crews were called out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving reports of an overdue hiker.

Two Bear Air was called out just before 5 a.m. to aid in the search effort. The woman, who is in her 30’s, was found at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Bassett said the woman, who was familiar with the area, reached the summit of the peak, but got lost on the way back down. The woman was eventually able to make it back to the road where she was found.

The woman was not injured and was in good spirits when she was found, according to Bassett.

MTN’s Mark Thorsell