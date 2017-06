Authorities are looking for an overdue hiker in northwest Montana.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies and search and rescue crews are looking for the missing person in the Bull River area off of Montana Highway 56.

Two Bear Air out of Whitefish is also aiding in the search effort.

Drivers are being asked to watch out for extra traffic in the area.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.