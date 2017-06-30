UPDATED: HPD says that Peterson has been located.

HELENA – The Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for 54-year-old Mary Joanne Peterson.

HPD is asking for the public’s help in finding her. They are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for the endangered adult with diminished mental capacity.

Peterson is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds with grey and black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and shorts.

She was last seen several hours ago in the area of Wildwood and Beltview Drive in Helena.

If you have information or come in contact with Peterson, please contact HPD at 447-8461.