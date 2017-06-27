HELENA – The last few months have seen two major overhauls to Montana’s medical marijuana program – first when voters approved Initiative 182 in November, and then when the Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 333 in April.

Many of the changes in those measures are set to go into effect at the end of June. One of the biggest will be a new tax on marijuana providers – 4 percent of gross sales for the first year and 2 percent after that. The money will be used to administer the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Montana Department of Revenue will collect the tax. Department leaders said they’re preparing the same way they would for any other.

“Educating the folks that would be paying the tax, working on our computer system to get that ready to handle the collection of the tax, and if needed, any physical infrastructure that we might have to prepare to implement the tax,” said Gene Walborn, Revenue’s deputy director.

Because the medical marijuana industry operates primarily through cash, many providers may bring their tax payments to Helena in person. Walborn said leaders don’t expect to receive as much cash as they originally thought they might, but they will still have to be ready.

“Today we don’t get a lot of cash, so any kind of increase is going to cause us to rethink some of our locations where we’re at and some of the equipment we might buy,” he said.

Walborn said Revenue is considering opening satellite offices around the state, so providers wouldn’t all have to travel to Helena.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is also facing deadlines at the end of the month. The department is adopting emergency rules, a limited set of rules that clarify how much marijuana cardholders can possess and create initial frameworks for testing laboratories and production of marijuana derivatives.

The emergency rules will remain in effect for up to 120 days. Next month, DPHHS will start a process to come up with permanent rules. That will include opportunities for the public to weigh in.

“We’re trying to be very thorough in this process, and transparent,” said DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt.

Later this year, DPHHS will start the rulemaking process for the rest of the new provisions. Those rules will set up everything from testing and licensing requirements for providers to procedures for inspections and changes to medical marijuana cards. Those requirements are scheduled to take effect by April 30, 2018.

“It’s really a pretty big project to mesh together I-182, Senate Bill 333, and basically in the end get this program up and running by next year,” said Ebelt.

Ebelt said DPHHS leaders are collecting frequently asked questions about how the rulemaking process will work going forward. He said they will add answers to those questions to the department website next month.