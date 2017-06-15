Big Hearts Under the Big Sky presented the Montana Community Foundation with a $10,000 check Thursday.

The money will be used to create a permanently endowed charitable fund.

The endowment gift was made possible thanks to the money raised for the organization this May during Greater Helena Gives.

Big Hearts Under the Big Sky provides fully guided and outfitted trips at no charge for veterans or individuals with a life threatening illness and their families.

Story continues below



Board Chair Mike Garcia said that he’s thankful that this will allow for more families to experience Montana’s beauty.

“I’m a veteran myself,” said Garcia, “and for many years I traveled to Montana and there was something very calming a healing about being in the mountains.”

Mary Rutherford President and C.E.O. of MCF said the fund will allow for the charity to be able to depend on a reliable source of income instead of solely relying on donations.

Rutherford added that as a mother of a veteran, she is honored to help this cause.