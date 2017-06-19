ARIZONA – While Montana weather has been fairly mild, the Southwest portion of the country is literally baking and burning.

Hot temperatures have kindled wildfires across the Southwest and local firefighters have been mobilized.

According to the Lewis and Clark National Forest Service, two, 20 person Hotshot crews have been sent south this weekend.

They are joined by 20 firefighters from a type 2 initial attack crew sent to Arizona, three fire engines also dispatched to Arizona and a single engine with a crew of four was sent to Colorado.

The National Weather Service issued numerous heat warnings and watches last week, with temps reaching nearly 120 degrees in places.

And they expect more of the same this week.

Video from NBC