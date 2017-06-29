HELENA – Air ambulance coverage in Montana – in particular for southwest Montana – is expanding for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana members as a result of an agreement with Life Flight Network.

The companies announced the plan Thursday.

Life Flight Network currently has three aircraft in Montana, in Missoula and Butte, and as a result of the agreement will base helicopter service out of Bozeman for the first time.

The agreement makes Life Flight an ‘in-network’ provider, meaning patients covered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana will not receive a bill for covered services provided by Life Flight.

“When a member or patient is flown by an out of network provider, they could be responsible for the difference in what’s allowed and what’s charged,” explains BCBS of Montana spokesman John Doran. “That’s why it makes all the difference that we’ve been able to add Life Flight Network to our provider network for air ambulance services and make sure our members have statewide coverage.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana’s agreement with Life Flight Network is retroactive to April 1, 2017.

It was reached after the 2017 Montana Legislature passed a bill that required health insurance and air ambulance companies to negotiate settlements of air ambulance bills, on a case-by-case basis if necessary, leaving patients responsible only for their copays and deductibles.

The legislation came out of a working group created to research the issue after Montana residents complained to state insurance regulators that they were getting hit with bills for tens of thousands of dollars for out-of-network medical flights.

“This will substantially reduce the chances that our members will have to worry about the financial burden of a large bill during a health crisis,” said Monica Berner, chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

Insurers complained that private air ambulance companies would not negotiate in good faith or explain their rates. Air ambulance companies said insurers were making low “take-it-or-leave-it” contract offers. And patients were stuck in the middle with costly bills.

The federal Airline Deregulation Act does not allow states to regulate routes, services or prices of air carriers, and courts in several states have ruled that efforts to regulate air ambulance costs violated the act.