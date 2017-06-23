HELENA – After 40 years on the endangered species list, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is releasing protections for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Area.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made the announcement Thursday.

The Department of Interior said the population around Yellowstone has sufficiently recovered and the bears will be delisted.

Control of the species will be turned over to the state and local tribes.

There were only about 136 bears around Yellowstone in 1975 when the grizzlies were first listed.

Today, the population has rebounded to around 700.

Removal of protections for bears is welcome news for cattle ranchers, some of whom have been plagued by bear attacks on their livestock.

MTN spoke with Montana officials about the news.

“We’re very excited by this delisting decision. We applaud Secretary Zinke and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for making this decision. This is something our organization has been working on for a number of years,” Errol Rice, Executive Vice President at the Montana Stockgrowers Association, said.

Laurie Wolf, Acting Administrator for the Communication and Education Division at FWP, said the department will continue to look out for the grizzly population.

“We’re going to continue focusing on the conservation of the species. We’re very passionate about keeping the species on the landscape, and I think it says a lot about the commitment that Montanans have made to recovering the species,” Wolf said.

Others like Matthew Bishop, attorney at the Western Environmental Law Center, are skeptical about the announcement, saying it’s too early to make that call.

“I think it’s premature. Especially since we want to encourage more grizzly bear dispersal and connectivity in the region,” Bishop said. “I think it’s extremely premature for the states of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming to start proposing a hunting season.”

Wolf says that despite concerns by some that the announcement will mean open season for bear hunting, FWP will proceed carefully.

“We’re in no rush to have a hunting season. It was never our focus to begin with,” Wolf said.

The grizzly bear population was determined to be recovered because of the number and distribution of bears throughout the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem as well as the quantity and quality of the habitat available.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will release a supplemental plan to the 1993 Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan in the coming days.

The new rule will take effect next in a month from Thursday.