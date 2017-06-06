HELENA – Leaders at the Montana State Library are preparing to hand out pink slips as major budget cuts go into effect next month.

Jennie Stapp, State Librarian at the Montana State Library, said the cuts are necessary because of state and federal legislation that could reduce the library’s budget by 16 percent.

“It’s of course hardest on those colleagues that we will lose. We will grieve the loss of them and their services,” Stapp said.

Staff members are just one of the things the state library is preparing to lose due to budget cuts.

At a public meeting Tuesday, the library commission heard from citizens and government workers to take suggestions.

Members from the Montana Association for the Blind, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and MDT all made their cases before the commission.

Chuck Dalby, a hydrologist at the DNRC, uses the library in his day-to-day job and said the cuts will affect his work.

Dalby relies on climate data, aerial photos and detailed maps that the library provides.

With fewer employees at the library, it will likely take longer for Dalby and others to access that valuable data.

“Realistically we are going to have to accept some reduction in our ability to meet our mission,” Dalby said.

With nearly $1 million of its $6 million budget on the chopping block, the library is also forced to consider closing entire floors.

The majority of the lower level reading room will be closed to save on rent.

The library will combine some of its other services and consider layoffs of up to a dozen employees.

The commission said the cuts run deep.

“We could cut all of our general fund operations, we could cut the heritage program contract, we could reduce our rent by $100,000, and we’d still have to save $440,000 to make up these cuts,” Stapp said.