(HELENA) A constitutional amendment expanding rights for crime victims in Montana will not take effect Saturday as scheduled.

The Montana Supreme Court announced Friday it would issue a stay on Constitutional Initiative 116, also known as Marsy’s Law. It was the latest step in a legal challenge to CI-116, filed last week by the ACLU of Montana, the Montana Association of Counties, the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and several individual attorneys.

Earlier this week, the court gave the parties 30 days to file their arguments in the case. That deadline is well after July 1, when the amendment was scheduled to be implemented. All the parties agreed to ask the court for a stay while the legal issues are resolved.

Marsy’s Law adds specific rights for crime victims and their families to the Montana Constitution. Almost two-thirds of voters in the state supported it in last November’s election.

Story continues below



The ACLU’s petition asked the Supreme Court to invalidate CI-116, claiming its requirements conflicted with other rights guaranteed in the state constitution.