HELENA – It appears the Montana Supreme Court will not stop constitutional Initiative 116, also known as Marsy’s Law, from taking effect on July 1.

Late Tuesday, the Montana Supreme Court gave the parties involved 30 days to respond to the request for an injunction to keep the constitutional amendment from taking effect.

A group led by the ACLU of Montana that includes the Montana Association of Counties, the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and several individual attorneys have asked the court to declare Marsy’s Law unconstitutional

They argue the amendment could conflict other rights guaranteed by the state constitution.

Marsy’s Law passed in November with almost two-thirds of voters supporting the measure.

It adds to the state constitution specific rights for victims of crimes and their families.