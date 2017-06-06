HELENA – Montana’s Veteran Affairs healthcare system will be reaching out to veterans next week in an open house.

Nearly 1/10 of Montana’s population, totaling 98,000, are veterans living in the state making Montana one of the highest states per-capita.

Of those, some 26,000 veterans are not enrolled, for one reason or another, in the VA healthcare system.

Next week’s open house is a job fair format, where veterans, their families and the public can have their questions answered from VA service and program leaders.

Story continues below



Mike Garcia, Montana VA healthcare public affairs officer said, “It’s one thing to look something up online, or to read something or to read something from some other source, but come straight to the VA, talk directly to the staff and you’ll get the latest information both on services and programs that are available, as well as the eligibility for those.”

The open house is next Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Montana VA rec center.

Garcia elaborates on the VA healthcare system in the video above.