HELENA – Healthcare professionals, community members, and Governor Steve Bullock rallied together in support kid’s healthcare on Wednesday.

The groups met to show support for Medicaid, CHIP and the Affordable Care Act.

The focus was healthcare coverage for children and Montana’s Children’s Health Insurance Plan: Healthy Montana Kids.

Data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shows more than 126,000 kids are enrolled in the Healthy Montana Kids program -around 96,000 of those are covered by Medicaid.

Story continues below



A couple of mothers gave testimonials about how Medicaid has helped their children.

Allison Ball is a mother of a disabled son, she told KTVH that Medicaid is the only thing that has provided her son with a feeding tube formula that ultimately keeps him alive.

“Kids like these and my son is our future and we absolutely need to protect their coverage how they can grow up if they aren’t adequately protected by health care to keep them healthy and strong,” added Ball.

“We can always look for reform and to try to reduce prices, but don’t touch Medicaid…don’t gut the program that is providing so many Montanans in need,” said Governor Bullock.