HELENA – A local woman has been named as Montana’s History Teacher of the Year.

Jodi Delaney, a Montessori teacher at Broadwater Elementary, has been teaching at the school for 10 years.

She was recently named winner of the 28th Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award.

Delaney was selected by distinguished Montana historians and will be awarded with $2,750 to invest in school materials and activities.

Delaney is known for dressing up in costume as historical figures to help students learn.

“U.S. history is so different from Montana history for the first hundreds of years,” Delaney said. “What I enjoy about that is Montana has its own unique story. It isn’t like any other state or province near us.”

Delaney said as a history teacher, she often gets to be the first person to share historical events with her students.

“I get to be one of the first people to tell these stories. So it’s very selfish on my part,” Delaney said. “I get to be the first one to be like ‘oh my gosh did you know?’ and often in cases, [students] didn’t know. So it’s very exciting.”

Nov. 8 is Statehood Day, marking the day Montana became the 41st state 128 years ago.

Delaney and some of her students will be guests of honor at the state capitol that day to receive the award.

The award is sponsored by the Montana Television Network, Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers and the Montana History Foundation in cooperation with Montana Historical Society.