The Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Office worked to raise awareness of elder abuse Thursday.

June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The office says elder abuse is on the rise due to the increased number of retirees throughout the state.

Officials recognized efforts by the Montana Legislature to fight financial abuse of the elderly. That includes the passage of House Bill 24.

Story continues below



The law allows the financial industry to report suspect exploitation of vulnerable individuals and delay disbursement of funds while an investigation is ongoing.

Lynne Egan, Montana’s Deputy Securities Commissioner says if you have an elderly person in your family who seems unkempt or may be falling behind on their bills, they could be a victim of a scam.

Egan says, “I always end my speeches that I give, ‘that a Montanan will drive around for an hour looking for the cheapest gas and will go home and wire $100,000 dollars to Antiuga based upon a promise over the phone happens every day.”

To report suspected elder financial abuse or exploitation or to see list of common scams visit the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance website.