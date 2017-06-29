HELENA – While U.S. Senate Republicans’ plan to repeal “Obamacare” has been criticized for potentially undercutting coverage for thousands of low-income Montanans, at least one group is firmly behind it: The state’s primary lobby for small businesses.

“What we’re looking for is a health-care system that is affordable, flexible and predictable,” says Riley Johnson, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business. “In our opinion, the ACA (Affordable Care Act) has not done this for us, so let’s take a look at something else.”

In an interview with MTN News Thursday, Johnson said ACA requirements have made employee health insurance unaffordable for many small-business owners.

Many of those businesses have dropped small-group employee coverage, because they can’t afford it – and that absence also makes it more difficult to recruit and retain workers, he said.

“They’re at a disadvantage in hiring,” Johnson said. “What happens is, we bring them in, we train them for a year or so, and then they immediately go off to larger companies or state government or whatever is offering health insurance.”

When the ACA was passed in 2010, more than half of small businesses offered health coverage to their employees, he said. Now, it’s down to less than 30 percent, according to NFIB surveys of its members.

NFIB has 5,200 members in Montana. While a small business is defined as one with less than 50 employees, the group’s members in Montana average four to six employees and usually have less than $1 million in gross annual sales, he said.

Johnson said his group supports the U.S. Senate Republicans’ bill as long as it scales back the ACA requirements for what must be offered in health insurance.

That change would free up insurers to offer less-generous plans that would be more affordable for small businesses, he said.

When asked if NFIB or business owners support ACA provisions that have extended coverage to thousands of low-income Montanans, such as the expansion of Medicaid, Johnson said that’s not really a concern of small business owners.

“Maybe it helps the general health-care economy, but it’s not helping small business owners,” he said. “We don’t have the ability sometimes to increase our prices, just to meet the social needs of people. We have to stay in business.”

Senate Republicans are struggling to come up with an ACA-repeal bill that can gain enough support to pass. So far, all of the chamber’s 48 Democrats have indicated they are opposed.

Democrats and others in Montana have roundly criticized the bill, saying it will lead to thousands of Montanans losing their health coverage, because it would cut federal funding for Medicaid and possibly reduce subsidies that help low-income people buy health insurance.

Johnson said business owners also recognize that the Senate bill, or whatever bill might pass, won’t be the last word on health-care revision in America.

“We say this is a just a start,” he said. “We know it will require more legislation to work out the wrinkles.”