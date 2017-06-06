HELENA – A special session of the Montana Legislature appears unlikely, on infrastructure funding, as a top Democratic leader said Tuesday he doubts it could succeed.

Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso of Butte told MTN News that minority Democrats support a proposed package to finance school maintenance, rural water projects and three major state construction projects in Bozeman, Butte and Helena.

But Democrats – whose support is needed to pass the multimillion-dollar package – believe it probably can’t overcome staunch opposition from leaders of the Republican majority at the Legislature, he said.

Sesso said GOP leaders, particularly in the House, are able to throw up too many procedural roadblocks that would require more than a simple majority vote to get the package passed.

“I think we could get 51 votes in the House and 26 votes in the Senate, and I think you could get the (Democratic) governor’s support for the package that’s been proposed,” he said. “But … all that is fraught with peril if the leadership, particularly in the House, is not willing.”

The idea of a special session had been floated last month by a group of moderate Republican lawmakers, who said they’re willing to form a majority with Democrats to pass infrastructure funding – despite opposition from GOP leadership.

Rep. Rob Cook, R-Conrad, part of the bloc of GOP moderates, told MTN News Tuesday that he still thinks a majority of the House and Senate could push the bills through, despite procedural hurdles. He said he’s disappointed that Democrats don’t agree.

“They have a chance to lead Montana, for the right thing to do, and they won’t do it,” he said. “Here’s their chance to lead, and the first chance they get to lead, they turn tail and run.”

The package of bills would finance a group of projects that failed on the final day of the 2017 Legislature’s regular session, on April 28.

It included the remodeling of Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman, a new Montana Historical Society Museum in Helena, a new veterans’ nursing home in Butte, maintenance projects at rural schools across the state and construction on several large rural water projects in eastern Montana.

The failed bills required super-majority votes to pass. The new package would have included at least one bill that required only a simple majority to pass.

Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, supported the infrastructure proposals during the session, but has been publicly reluctant to get behind a special session. He told MTN News two weeks ago that he wasn’t convinced the votes were there.

Top GOP leaders have said in the past two weeks that they don’t support having a special session at this point, on infrastructure, but that they could be open to the idea later in the year, if a session is needed to address other issues, too.

The Legislature isn’t scheduled to reconvene in regular session until 2019