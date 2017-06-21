Montana’s new U.S. Representative, Republican Greg Gianforte, will hit the ground running Wednesday after he’s sworn into office.

Gianforte told MTN News that he plans to introduce one bill Wednesday – to deny pay to members of Congress if they don’t balance the federal budget – and co-sponsor three others, as well as possibly cast his first vote.

Gianforte, elected in a May 25 special election to take the seat vacated by Republican Ryan Zinke, is scheduled to be sworn in at 11:30 MDT in the U.S. House chamber at the Capitol.

Earlier Wednesday, Gianforte joined Montana’s two U.S. senators in a Senate office building for the weekly “Montana coffee,” an informal meeting with constituents held each week while Congress is in session.

Gianforte shook hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and said he looked forward to working with the senior senator, and stood with Tester and Sen. Steve Daines to take pictures with constituents who attended the coffee.

About 100 people attended the half-hour-long coffee at the Russell Senate Office Building across the street from the U.S. Capitol.

As the coffee began, a CNN News crew spoke briefly with Gianforte outside the meeting room, but he declined a longer interview and said he was there primarily to speak with visiting Montanans.

Gianforte, a Bozeman businessman and software entrepreneur, won the election with 50 percent of the vote, defeating Democrat Rob Quist (44 percent) and Libertarian Mark Wicks (6 percent).

Nearly $20 million was spent on the race by the candidates’ campaigns and outside political groups, more than double the previous record for spending on a U.S. House race in Montana.

The race was relatively uneventful until the night before the election, when Gianforte lost his cool and assaulted a reporter for the British publication, the Guardian, as the reporter queried Gianforte about the Republican health-care bill before Congress.

Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on June 12 in Bozeman and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger-management classes and fined $300.

Gianforte will enter the House as it prepares to grapple with major issues, such as proposed Republican tax cuts and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

He said Wednesday he’ll be co-sponsoring bills to create term limits for members of Congress, to prohibit members of Congress from becoming lobbyists and to balance the federal budget. None is expected to pass – although Gianforte did promote the ideas during his campaign.