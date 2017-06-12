BOZEMAN – After U.S. Rep-Elect Greg Gianforte’s sentencing Monday morning, MTN sat down with Political Analyst Dr. David Parker, to see how Gianforte’s political career could be burden by this assault charge.

“You know this is a scandal and scandals are something that decreases somebody’s probability of getting re-elected,” said Parker. Gianforte has already filed for re-election of the congressional seat, but Parker believes that it will be tough for him to shake the negative image he’s carrying now.

“What his best thing to do at this point would be to keep his head down, do good constituent service work, learn the job and stay as much out of the limelight as possible. I mean I wouldn’t even go talk on the House floor right now. He wants to put it behind him and the best way for him to do that would be actually start representing Montana and start doing things like the constituent service work of our congressman.” Parker added.

There is still no date set for when Gianforte will be sworn into Congress.

