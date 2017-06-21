WASHINGTON – Montana’s new congressman, Republican Greg Gianforte, went to work quickly Wednesday after being sworn into office at the U.S. Capitol – and got his first taste of prickly D.C. politics that he’s now a part of.

Shortly after being introduced by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Gianforte told fellow House members that he wants to “drain the swamp” in Washington and supports term limits and a bill to prohibit members’ pay if they don’t balance the budget.

His remarks were met with a few catcalls and boos – including some from the Republican side of the chamber.

“I heard some grumbling on the floor when I mentioned I was going to do this, but it’s still the right thing to do for the people of Montana and the U.S.,” Gianforte told MTN News in an interview from his new office on Capitol Hill.

Gianforte introduced the balanced-budget bill later in the day, and also signed on to a term-limits bill – both of which are going nowhere politically.

He also cast his first vote, in favor of a bill sponsored by his predecessor, Republican Ryan Zinke, to make it easier for the Forest Service to allow the clearing of rights-of-way for utility lines through national forests.

Gianforte, 56, won election as Montana’s only congressman in a May 25 special election, defeating Democrat Rob Quist by a 50 percent to 44 percent margin.

The election was called after Zinke resigned March 1 to become U.S. Interior secretary under President Donald Trump.

The Bozeman tech entrepreneur made national headlines the evening before the election when he assaulted Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs at a campaign event in Bozeman.

Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault June 12 and personally apologized to Jacobs in court – after he already had made a written apology to Jacobs and agreed to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a group that advocates for press freedom and safety.

Gianforte also was fined $300, required to perform 40 hours of community service and ordered to take 20 hours of anger-management classes.

Gianforte’s altercation with Jacobs rarely came up in media interviews Wednesday – although Jacobs did issue a statement saying he’s looking forward to interviewing Gianforte in Washington sometime soon.

Gianforte was sworn into office at 2:20 p.m. EST by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who administered the oath of office on the House floor.

About a half-hour earlier, Gianforte and his wife, Susan, appeared with Ryan and Gianforte’s three successors in the job – Zinke, Steve Daines and Denny Rehberg — for a photo opportunity before a dozen reporters and camera-people.

They met with reporters in a small room across the hallway from Ryan’s office at the Capitol.

“I’m excited for this day; it’s a big milestone,” Gianforte said. “We worked hard. I was pleased to receive the confidence of the voters of Montana and I’m ready to go to work.”

In the interview with MTN News, Gianforte said he hopes to be supporting Republican tax reforms and a repeal of the Affordable Care Act – although he’s not supportive of the health-care bill that passed the House last month.

He said he’s not yet convinced that the proposed repeal of “Obamacare” will work to reduce heath-insurance premiums or protect rural access to health care.

Gianforte also said while he’s just one of 435 House members, he hopes to have an impact in deciding how and when to start repealing federal rules or laws he says are impeding economic development.

“I’ve always been a workhorse, not a show horse,” he said. “I think the best strategy here is to find these three-to-five-yard plays, to start peeling away some of those Obama-era regulations.”

Earlier Wednesday, Gianforte joined Montana’s two U.S. senators in a Senate office building for the weekly “Montana coffee,” an informal meeting with constituents held each week while Congress is in session.

Gianforte shook hands with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and said he looked forward to working with the senior senator, and stood with Tester and Sen. Steve Daines to take pictures with Montanans who attended the coffee.

About 100 people attended the half-hour-long coffee at the Russell Senate Office Building across the street from the U.S. Capitol.

As the coffee began, a CNN News crew spoke briefly with Gianforte outside the meeting room, but he declined a longer interview and said he was there primarily to speak with visiting Montanans.