LAKESIDE (MTN)-Several people have been hurt, some critically, after a deck collapsed at a church camp south of Lakeside.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon along Presbyterian Camp Road, along Flathead Lake south of Lakeside.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, as well as the ALERT and Lifeflight medical helicopters, to ferry the injured to area hospitals. Mutual aid was called in from as far away as Missoula.

Bell says the incident is being called a “mass casualty incident” due to the number of people who were hurt when the deck gave way. The Somers Lakeside Fire Department reports that over two dozen people were hurt.

Initial reports indicate that the deck collapse occurred during a memorial service that was being held at a Presbyterian church camp. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

Lakeside QRU, Rollins Fire, Polson Rural Fire, Chief Cliff Fire, Smith Valley EMS, Evergreen EMS, Whitefish EMS, West Valley EMS, Polson Ambulance, Big Fork EMS all responded to the scene.

– information from Nicole Miller and Mark Thorsell included in this report.