HELENA – After more than 40 years of wondering, a family now has closure.

Unidentified remains in Lewis and Clark County have been matched to a missing U.S. Airman from New Mexico from the 1970s.

An empty shelf in the evidence closet represents the end of a 43 year old mystery.

“[It’s satisfying to know that 43 years later there is closure,” Lewis and Clark Coroner Bryan Backeberg said. “I can’t even put it into words to know that this gentleman is no longer sitting on a shelf, that he’s finally going to be reunited with his family.”

At just 20 years old, Airman First Class Rudy Redd Victor went missing in 1974.

Stationed in New Mexico and originally from Colorado, he and his girlfriend were on a road trip, putting them on Interstate 15 North through Montana.

“They headed to Canada, and at the entry they were denied entry due to lack of identification,” Backeberg said.

So the couple started their journey south again when they had an argument. Victor’s girlfriend told authorities that’s when he jumped out of the moving vehicle.

“She left him, and then turned around to go back and search for him and couldn’t find him and he’s never been seen since,” explained Backeberg.

The Air Force listed him as Absent Without Leave, or AWOL on June 21, 1974 and 30 days later, Victor was placed into Deserter Status.

It would be eight years before the first clues to Victor’s disappearance surfaced when a livestock inspector and his crew discovered a skull in the hills near Wolf Creek, Mont. just off I-15 South. Two years later, in 1984, the inspector handed the skull over to then Lewis and Clark Coroner Mickey Nelson.

This prompted a massive search in the area, which resulted in numerous other remains getting discovered in the same area.

But those remains would be boxed up and put on a shelf, with every lead running cold. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations opened their own case to try and find Victor; since he was considered a fugitive for deserting the military, the FBI also was involved.

Lewis and Clark County had one piece to the puzzle; the unidentified remains found in a canyon between Helena and Great falls, while the Air Force and another piece; the identity of a missing airman who as far as they were concern, could have just ran away from his job.

Those two pieces of the mystery came together in 2017 when Backeberg went to a conference in April that discussed a new missing and unidentified person’s system known as NamUs.

When Backeberg returned to Helena, he thought, “We have remains in our closet that we should probably look into.”

He then handed the files over to his assistant Brittany Hogan who played an integral part into this puzzle. Hogan began looking into Victor’s case and after working with the Air Force Special Investigations Team and an odonatologist who studied dental records.

On May 23, the answer came in a letter.

“It [dental records] went through the NamUs odonatologist, to David Johnson in Great Falls and from there it then to a pathologist and they all came together to agree and said these are alike,” Backeberg explained. “And then once we got this final document in writing and signed, that says ‘Yep, I would give you my opinion that these are Mr. Rudy Victor.’ It’s kind of like wow, this is really happening.

Backeberg said after consulting with the medical examiner, “There are a lot of questions, but there’s nothing suspicious or any foul play. We feel more comfortable ruling the death as undetermined.”

After 43 years, Backeberg said he is feels relief knowing the dots were connected and the case closed.

“I don’t believe you’re truly at rest until you’re laid to rest.”

Victor’s remains are scheduled to arrive in New Mexico Thursday, June 29 where he will be laid to rest.