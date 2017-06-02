(HELENA) A national political website is reporting Montana Attorney General Tim Fox will not challenge Democrat Jon Tester in next year’s U.S. Senate race.

The report from Politico cites two unnamed Republican Party sources.

GOP leaders have tried to recruit Fox to run against Tester, who’s up for a third term in the Senate next year.

But the Politico report says Fox is now more likely to run for governor in 2020, after U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte was cited for assault in a confrontation with a reporter last week. Gianforte was the Republican candidate for governor in 2016. He won election to Montana’s U-S Representative last week, and ran for governor last year.

Fox was elected to a second term as attorney general by a wide margin last year.

Many political observers in Montana had expected former Rep. Ryan Zinke to challenge Tester in 2018, until he was selected as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

A spokesperson for Fox’s office could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Montana Democratic Party spokesperson Chris Meagher said the report was a sign of Tester’s strong record. He predicted the Republican Senate primary will be “messy and divisive.”

Two Republicans have already announced they’re running for Senate – state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell and Troy Downing, a businessman from Gallatin County.