(HELENA) The architects designing Helena’s new Bryant Elementary School got a chance Thursday to hear what neighbors want the school to include.

Mosaic Architecture of Helena held a goal-setting workshop with community members from the surrounding Sixth Ward neighborhood. They discussed everything from what the new building should look like to what safety and environmental features it should include.

Ben Tintinger, a principal at Mosaic, said the people he talked to wanted the design of the new school to promote learning for all students.

“The way kids are being taught today, through technology and through small learning environments, will tell us a lot about how our building should be built,” he said.

The architects also laid out the next steps in building the new school. They hope to have initial designs by the end of summer, and they’ll ask neighbors to give feedback on those proposals as well.

Construction on the new building could start as soon as March 2018. Helena School District leaders hope they will be able to put it on another part of the Bryant campus, so students can stay there while the work goes on. If the project goes smoothly, the new Bryant could be finished in time for the 2019 school year.

Bryant is one of three elementary schools, along with Central and Jim Darcy, that will be replaced after Helena voters approved a $63 million bond issue last month.