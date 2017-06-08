(HELENA) A new agreement between a health insurer and an air ambulance provider could help protect Montanans from high out-of-pocket costs for emergency transportation.

PacificSource Health Plans announced Thursday that it will add Reach Air Medical Services to its network of providers. That means PacificSource’s nearly 45,000 members in Montana will now be able to use Reach’s services, without having to pay an increased rate.

PacificSource now offers in-network access to all air ambulance providers in the state. Company leaders say they are the first insurer in Montana to do that.

Todd Lovshin, PacificSource’s vice president and Montana regional director, said coming to an agreement with Reach was the right move for Montanans.

“We don’t want folks to have to worry about who their medical transport is in times of great stress,” said Lovshin. “They should just be worrying about getting well or getting their loved ones well.”

Air ambulance costs were a major topic of discussion during this year’s legislative session. Some Montanans testified that they had to pay up to $60,000 out of pocket after loved ones were transported by out-of-network air ambulance providers. Lawmakers eventually passed Senate Bill 44, which required health insurers to cover the costs of some out-of-network air ambulance flights.

Lovshin says PacificSource’s agreement with Reach had been in the works since before the session started.