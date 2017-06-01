This week, ExplorationWorks! in Helena closed its doors in order to install its latest exhibit – and it’s one that you’re sure to get caught up in.

The Art and Science of Arachnids makes its debut in Helena on Friday.

More than 100 live arachnids are included in the display, each with an explanation of where they can be found in the world and interesting facts about them.

While the exhibit goes into detail about each of the animals, it also explains how they play a role in many aspects of human life.

For the exhibit’s creator, that makes humans the real focus.

“Everything you look at tells you why these animals matter to you and why they are important,” said Exhibit Creator Aaron Cleveland of Build 4 Impact. “So there’s things about arachnids and medicine, arachnids in the arts, there’s things about arachnid conservation, even arachnids in food if you’re a foodie. So, there’s something for everybody.”

“They have something that touches on something that everyone sees” said ExplorationWorks! Marketing Director Kari Gagner, “Everyone has seen a spider, maybe not everyone a scorpion, but to be able to bring that education, not only about the science aspect, but the art and culture that goes along with it, is great.”

The Art and Science of Arachnids exhibit at ExplorationWorks! opens Friday and runs through Labor Day.