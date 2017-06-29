HELENA – The Jackson Street Parking Garage used to be very bleak, but since the city of Helena requested a mural for the structure…it’s come to life.

A Connecticut artist who goes by the name “Arcy” said the mural will encompass Helena’s rich history of gold mining.

“It’s just going to add to the community I’m trying to hit home with the content to be relevant to this area, the gold mining so you’re going to see that when it’s all complete its going to be a very interpretive piece,” said Ryan “Arcy” Christenson.

The city of Helena requested artist submissions to bid for the mural to cover up the drab garage wall.

Arcy applied and was selected. He’s being doing this type of art for more than a decade.

“There are definitely challenges that come with large scale art, I’m working with spray paint so you have to understand how to get these things to scale, but at the end they are monumental pieces of street art, and open gallery for everyone to enjoy,” said Arcy.

Arcy said his art is all about giving back to communities.

“Public art displayed on such a large scale is a great platform to give back to these communities and to make people feel at home, and be close to where they live and to be able to enjoy it,” said Arcy.

The artist and his wife have two boys; he noted that he adds a mickey-mouse image in his artwork to make his kids smile.

