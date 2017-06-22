HELENA – As baby-boomers get older, the healthcare industry has to deal with more patients and fewer care-givers.

This week the Montana Department of Labor and Industry announced a new nursing apprenticeship program in cooperation with the Office of Public Instruction and the Montana University System.

Montana DLI, along with Northeast Montana Health Services and Wolf Point’s Faith Lutheran Home have launched a Licensed Practical Nurse Apprenticeship program.

The state has been promoting apprenticeship programs for more than 70 years, in an effort to grow and expand the workforce.

The industry specific nursing program features a two year time-line with classroom instruction taking place at MSU-Billings City College. Participants will also work as Certified Nursing Assistants at Faith Lutheran in Wolf Point.

It’s a “learn while you earn” opportunity.

Graduates will receive licenses from the Montana Board of Nursing.

Labor & Industry Commissioner Pam Bucy said the innovative can help …”Rural Montanans can better determine their career pathway, whether that is coming straight from high school or college, or seeking a new occupation.”

“As Montana’s work force is growing and evolving, we’re looking for people to replace retiring baby boomers and this is an opportunity to do that,” said Labor & Industry Communications Director Jake Troyer.

“We will work with whatever union and independent business sponsor who would be interested in hosting an apprenticeship program, especially in the health care industry.”

Troyer sais the department hopes to expand the program in the future.

For more information on the program, call 444-4100 or click here.