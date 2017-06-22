Happy Thursday,

Today was not the warmest summer day, to say the least. High temperatures held in the 50s and 60s, and that wind gusted higher than 50mph in northeast Montana. After some early sun, clouds and showers have added to the spring-like feel. Tonight’s lows will dip into the 30s and 40s for most towns, but some of the normally colder spots in the mountains will dip into the 20s. Isolated areas of frost are possible tonight, and if you live in one of those normally colder locations, you might want to protect sensitive plants and flowers. Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with highs in the 60s, 40s and 50s in the mountains. The wind won’t be quite as strong, peaking between 20-30mph for most locations. A few isolated showers are possible, and whatever showers do pop up will be brief and generally light. Friday night will be chilly with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s again, and even some areas in the upper 20s! Saturday will be similar to Friday, with partly cloudy skies, cooler than normal temps in the 60s to around 70, and a few showers on and near the mountains. Saturday night will be chilly with lows again ranging from the 20s in the normally colder spots, to the 30s and low 40s elsewhere. Sunday will be absolutely beautiful – sunny and much warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. Monday, summer comes roaring back with highs in the 80s and 90s, and a few thunderstorms in the western half of the state. Storms will continue on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist