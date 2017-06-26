GREAT FALLS – Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Hill 57 on the northwest side of Great Falls on Monday.

Two buildings were destroyed.

BEVFD said that “Although it started out fast, crews from our department, along with our mutual aid partners were able to hold the fire to a relatively small burn area. Total acres burned have not been determined, and two vacant out-building was destroyed.”

There were no reported injuries.

Story continues below



The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Responding agencies included Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Fire Rescue, Great Falls Fire/Rescue, Montana Air National Guard Fire, Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire, Ulm Fire, Vaughn Fire/Rescue, Belt Fire/Rescue, Sand Coulee Fire and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.