OPI and the Helena School District kicked off the Summer Meal Program Wednesday at Memorial Park.

The program is part of the No Kid Hungry campaign. About 170 kids showed up to the first event.

During the summer, kids all the way up to age 18-years-old can eat for free Monday through Friday at any of the nine free summer meal location sites in the Helena area.

Ian Prichard came out with his little brother. He said it was good way to have fun and spend more time family.

“I don’t get to see my brother very much and I like spending time with him, he likes really spending time with me”, said Ian Prichard, Summer Meal Program attendee.

The kick off event included a variety of activities beyond the free lunch. Kids and families could enjoy water bottle rockets, sling shots, tug-o-war, a bubble station and face painting.

Faith Howard went to Wednesday’s summer meal program event with her best friend Bella,

“I can’t wait to go home and tell my parents that I made a lot of new friends at the park”, said Faith Howard, 11-year-old.

Bella Gucciline, 11, added, “I really liked doing the slime machine over there, I thought it was really fun because it was really squishy and fun to feel, there’s so many activities for people to do, so it’s fun for everyone.”

NCCC AmeriCorps Sacramento is partnered with No Kid Hungry Montana. The AmeriCorp volunteers are helping put on the summer meal event.

“This is amazing, just coming from some bad weather to see all these kids out here,” said Myrna Lincoln, NCCC AmeriCorps.

“People from the community just showed up so it’s a pretty good turnout, it’s nice, we were a little worried with rain, the wind make things a little difficult but it makes sure a lot of fun,” said Robert Worthy, Summer Meal Program Coordinator.

Helena summer meal locations: