HELENA – Home construction in the Hi-line town of Saco is booming, but developers Don and Holly Minnerath’s housing projects are meant only for the town’s nocturnal residents.

“The last couple of years we have been trying to get bat houses up and around and dons been the push to get the money,” Holly said.

“She’s the idea person and I knew where there was maybe some money available and it’s pretty hard to do this on your own,” Don said.

It started six years ago when the town of Saco started tearing down abandoned buildings, but in the effort to clean up the town the Minneraths began seeing displaced bats. So, Don reached out to the local utility company, Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Saco’s city council to start putting up bat houses around the town.

Story continues below



“They were really receptive, there wasn’t any push back at all, they saw. The mayor lives right here and he said you could put one in the back of my place,” Don said.

It was an easy sell, because one of the main complaints from Saco residents in the summer is mosquitos.

The Minnerath’s hope their conservation efforts will spread to other communities across Montana