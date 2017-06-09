YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Park officials are searching for a man reported missing near the North Entrance of the Yellowstone National Park.

Jeff Murphy of Batavia, Ill. was reported missing on Thursday.

He’s 53 years old, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

Murphy may be wearing khaki pants, a yellow t-shirt, navy pullover and an army green backpack. He may also be wearing a grey jacket with a royal blue collar. On Thursday he was reported to possibly be wearing a green and grey rain jacket.

His last known location was the Rescue Creek Trailhead, near Yellowstone’s North Entrance, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. He intended to hike for the day to Turkey Pen Peak.

On Friday, eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams and a helicopter continued to search for him.

If you have information about this individual, please call (307) 344-2643.

The search is ongoing and we will update you as we get more information