HELENA – Downtown Helena paving continued this week. Streets by Women’s Park were closed to traffic.

Neill Avenue was closed to all traffic from Front Street to Getchell Street on Monday.

Fuller Avenue was closed to all traffic at the Neil avenue interchange.

The closures are part of scheduled maintenance work being done by the City of Helena Streets Division.

The city released a statement apologizing for any inconvenience the maintenance may cause and thanked Helena for their patience while the work is being done.

Tuesday the intersection of Neil Avenue and Park Avenue will be closed from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paving will continue on Neil and Fuller Avenue until the end of the week with weather permitting.