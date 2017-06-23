One Montana mining town rooted in history is looking towards the future.

Philipsburg celebrated 150 years on Thursday with plans to sustain the town by celebrating its history while also planning for the future.

Musicians, state leadership and Philipsburg residents joined together to throw a birthday party for the town.

People marked the occasion with cake, and a look back at their history.

Thursday kicked off a summer full of events that organizers hope will attract thousands of people to town.

“Philipsburg as you know is 150 years old. Its one of many small towns in Granite County, there are only four left. Philipsburg is the oldest. As a mining town we have weathered booms and busts several times,” said one of the event’s organizers Mike Young.

It took 18 months to put together all of the events that are planned for the summer.

