The Helena Police Department has released audio of the 911 call that was made on June 15 that resulted in Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards being cited for misdemeanor partner-family member assault.

The incident happened at the Radisson Colonial Hotel in Helena shortly before 5:30 p.m. on June 15.

Edwards is accused of pushing his girlfriend into a T.V. stand, allegedly causing injury.

According to the “call for service” log of the Helena Police Department, the person who reported the incident from the hotel told dispatchers that a woman could be heard yelling about a gun and heard her screaming about a man throwing her against a TV.

There has not been any confirmation from law enforcement at this point that a gun was involved, nor have any weapons-related charges been filed.

The call log notes that the call was made by law enforcement officers from Flathead County and Garfield County; the hotel was hosting the Montana Sheriff’s & Peace Officers Association annual convention at the time.

Edwards pleaded not guilty at his initial hearing before Judge Robert Wood in Helena later that night.