GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Police are asking the public to be alert after a powerful synthetic opioid has turned up in recent drug busts.

According to GFPD, fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and can be comparable to taking up to a thousand codeine pills. It may also be up to 15 times more potent than heroin.

The drug is so powerful, that earlier this month the federal officials cautioned first responders against handling or testing the drug outside a lab.

It can be especially dangerous when mixed with other drugs and can quickly lead to an overdose.

Story continues below



Great falls police said people should avoid prescription drugs not obtained through a licensed pharmacy and not handle any illicit drugs as fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin or by the lungs when airborne in powder form.

GFPD offered a list to identify a possible opioid overdose:

*By themselves they may not be a sign of a possible overdose, but when combined with other symptoms they could be.

Blood-shot eyes Pinpoint pupils, even in a dark area Depressed or slow respiratory rate Difficulty breathing (labored or shallow breaths) Blue skin, lips, or fingernails Foaming at the mouth Decreased pulse rate Low blood pressure Loss of alertness, unresponsiveness Seizures Evidence of ingestion, inhalation and/or injection History of opioid use/abuse

GFPD says to dispose of prescriptions responsibly; store them in a safe location; and only use as doctor prescribed.

A free prescription drug log can be downloaded here.

Proper disposal of unused or unneeded medications may be made at these Great Falls locations:

Montana Highway Patrol Office at 812 14th St N (Anonymous 24 hour drop box) Walgreen’s Pharmacy Consultation Counter at 2301 10th Ave S (24 hours)