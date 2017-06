CHARLOTTE (NBC) – There’s no better time than now to grab a pair of sunglasses and start protecting your eyes.

Tuesday is National Sunglasses Day.

It’s a day marked by the Vision Council to celebrate the importance of wearing shades to protect eyes from the sun’s harsh ultraviolet rays.

According the Vision Council, 75 percent of Americans are concerned about ultraviolet sun exposure, but only 31 percent wear sunglasses every time they go outside.