(NBC News) Republican Senate leaders revealed their health care plan Thursday, and it’s already coming under fire, even from members of their own party.

The fight quickly spilled over into the halls of Congress, where dozens of protesters were arrested.

With four GOP senators saying they oppose the bill, it may already be doomed.

“We’re afraid that when we read the bill, that it actually looks like a reiteration, or keeping of Obamacare,” said Kentucky’s Senator Rand Paul.

Story continues below



The new Senate bill keeps Obamacare’s structure, but gradually makes deep cuts to Medicaid and repeals individual and employer mandates.

It would protect coverage for pre-existing conditions and also give tax credits based on income.

Republican leaders say it’s just a draft, with plenty of time for changes ahead of a planned vote next week.

Protesters began to gather at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to show their displeasure while the health care bill currently being drafted…and the secrecy that surrounded it.

Read more here.