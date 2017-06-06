HELENA – The Montana Public Service Commission is considering an application from Lyft Inc. to begin offering a ride-sharing service in the state.

A hearing was held Monday, June 5 to discuss Lyft’s application. Owner of Amazing Taxi in Livingston, Carrie Pintar, is protesting the application.

The scope of Monday’s hearing was narrow; with the discussion being not to determine if companies like Lyft could or should operate in Montana, but whether or not Lyft met the basic requirements to operate.

Commissioners heard hours of discussion from Lyft representatives and Pintar who is disputing the company’s expansion into Montana.

Pintar made the argument that Lfyt’s insurance policy was not valid where there was no cell phone coverage and due to spotty coverage in some parts of the state, Lyft did not meet the necessary requirement. A representative for Lyft said it’s insurance policy stated a driver was covered as soon as the driver turns on the app to connect with a passenger and ended the moment the last passenger exits the vehicle, regardless of cell phone coverage.

PSC Communications Director Chis Puyear said the Commission requested more information about the insurance coverage before moving forward with a decision. Briefs from both Lyft and Pintar are due back to commissioners by July, with a final decision being issued no later than September 5, 2017.

If approved, Lyft’s license will go into effect immediately and the company will be allowed to begin operating right away.

The Commission approved an application from Uber (Raiser-MT LLC) in December 2015 to begin operation in Montana. This comes after the 2015 Legislature passed Senate Bill 396 which allowed ride-sharing service companies to operate in the state, so long as they met certain insurance and other security criteria.