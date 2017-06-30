State regulators have approved a rate and contract terms for a large, proposed solar-power project north of Billings, but the developer says the terms make the project “a real challenge.”

The Public Service Commission voted Thursday to allow MTSUN to sell its power to NorthWestern Energy with a 10-year contract at $20 per megawatt hour – a price much lower than other recent contracts.

Mark Klein, a partner in MTSUN, told MTN News Thursday evening that the terms would make it difficult to finance the $80 million to $90 million project. The 80-megawatt solar farm would be one of the largest commercial solar operations in the state.

“As of today, it would make it a real challenge as a solar-only project,” he said. “We’re a little disappointed with where it’s headed.”

A solar-power advocate also told MTN News Friday that at $20 per mwh, and contracts at only 10 years, no project could be financed or built in Montana – which would ultimately harm consumers.

Jeff Fox, Montana policy manager for Renewable Northwest, said at somewhat higher prices, still-affordable projects could be locked in for many years, bringing development to rural Montana and electricity prices and renewable power that could benefit ratepayers over the long term.

Yet commissioners said they’re bound by law to set rates based on market prices, and that the region currently is awash with cheap power.

“The market prices that are showing up in today’s wholesale market seem to indicate that building or buying anything is non-economic,” said Commissioner Travis Kavulla, R-Great Falls. “It’s a market that is badly over-supplied. When supply outstrips demand, prices fall.”

Still, Kavulla said the commission may be open to considering changes in its final order, which won’t be written until mid-July.

Klein said he’s hopeful the PSC might at least consider allowing a longer-term contract, such as 16 or 20 years, which might make the project more feasible.

The company also is participating in a bidding process with NorthWestern Energy for a possible contract, he added.

MTSUN and solar-power projects in Montana must sell their output to an electric utility, such as NorthWestern, which then puts the power into its mix, for sale to its 360,000 retail electric customers in the state.

In Thursday’s ruling, MTSUN had applied for a rate and contract under a state and federal law meant to encourage independent, renewable power projects. MTSUN and NorthWestern couldn’t agree on contract terms or price, so MTSUN petitioned the PSC to set the terms.

Commissioners said the law requires them to set rates at close to what it would cost NorthWestern or any utility to buy the power elsewhere, known as the “avoided cost.”

Fox, however, said the law also requires the PSC to approve a contract that “enhances the economic feasibility” of independent, renewable-power projects – and that he believes the Montana PSC did not do that.

“This policy of having something be cost-justified within 10 years is really a bad policy that will result in nothing getting built in Montana, which, for the long term, is not good for the state, or consumers or economic development,” he said.