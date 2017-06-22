Where can you find the best burger in Montana? Now is your chance to tell the world about it, and possibly get it added to a “100 Best Burgers In America” list – while also helping to promote Montana beef.

The Montana Food and Agricultural Development Center Network is launching a statewide “burger quest” to help food critic Kevin Alexander as part of his article “The 100 Best Burgers in America.”

Alexander spent the last year traveling through 30 cities across the U.S., eating 330 burgers for the article – but not a single one of those burgers was from the Treasure State.

Alexander explained in his article: “This is not a list of every great burger I’ve ever had in my life. If I didn’t eat the burger in this past year, it did not make the list — so there will be some holes in places I didn’t get a chance to hit, in states like Mississippi and Florida and the parts of Montana you only read about in Jim Harrison novellas that get turned into emotionally traumatic Brad Pitt films.”

Story continues below



Jené Matzkanin, with the Headwaters RC&D Food and Ag Center, said, “We hope to engage Mr. Alexander and invite him to Montana for future burger quests. In the meantime, the ultimate goal is to increase awareness of locally produced foods, in a fun and exciting way.”

The burger quest campaign asks people to upload a photo of their favorite burger to social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc) using the hashtag #MTBurgerQuest.

The MFADCN said in a press release:

We need you to #MTBurgerQuest your favorite burgers! The only rule – MUST CONTAIN MONTANA BEEF. Take a picture, upload it to Instagram and/or Facebook, and #MTBurgerQuest. If you’re super tech saavy, tag us in it, @MTLOCALFOOD. Burger Submission Deadline: 11:59 p.m., July 31, 2017.

They will then create a poll where Montanans can vote for Montana’s best burger.

That burger will then be presented to Alexander for consideration in the article.

– Reporter: David Sherman/Great Falls