SEATTLE (NBC) – Seattle police released dashcam footage Monday of an incident in which officers shot and killed a pregnant woman Sunday.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday at a Solid Ground housing complex for formerly homeless families.

When they arrived, police said officers were confronted by a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife. Both officers opened fire, striking the woman several times. Family members later identified the woman as Charleena Lyles.

In the video, police said you can hear the officers talking about this history of the residence and their concerns, then they talk to the caller before their confrontation with the woman. The video ends with the gunfire.

Police said three children were inside the apartment when the shooting happened. The children were not hurt.

In the past, the family said officials were able to arrest Lyles without using deadly force. Loved ones wondered why police didn’t use tasers or another non-lethal device.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has promised a thorough review of what led up to Lyles death. At a groundbreaking for an affordable home and retail space project Monday evening, he acknowledged the African-American community is “mourning” this loss.

“We are here today grieving over another devastating encounter between the African-American community and the police,” Murray said.

