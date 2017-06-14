HELENA – Families and friends of people challenged by dyslexia rallied at the Capitol on Tuesday.

The event was designed to raise awareness of the disorder and to show support for those who struggle.

The activists carried signs showing their support for the dyslexia community.

Attendees also spoke with the Education Interim Committee about increasing awareness, education and training in Montana schools to help children with dyslexia.

According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia, over 20 percent of Montanans have dyslexia.

Kelly Fedge-DuBose founder of Decoding Dyslexia Montana said that we need to fundamentally change how we talk about the issue.

“It’s not something to be ashamed of, it has nothing to do with intelligence,” said Fedge-DuBose. “It’s just a way of learning. It’s like being right handed or left handed. It’s just a different way their brain processes information. “

Fedge-DuBose added that until we change how dyslexia is treated in our schools, more children will continue to fail.