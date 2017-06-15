HELENA – After three years without occupants, the old Helena Armory is slated to reopen for use.

Thanks to a large rehabilitation project led by D&M Development, the Armory will be remodeled along with the Old State Liquor Warehouse.

The properties will add over 100,000 square feet of newly remodeled professional office space in downtown Helena.

This project was made possible due to $16 million in funding through Valley Bank of Helena and the use of a federal program, New Markets Tax Credits, and Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation.

The last occupants of the Art Deco icon were D.E.Q. until they were forced to leave due to lead contamination.

The buildings are expected to reopen in the fall of 2018.